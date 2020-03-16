Wildcat Breakdown: Women’s Basketball

TUCSON - No NCAA Tournament, no home games, no nothing.

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team was among the hardest groups hit by the sudden end to the collegiate athletic season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 13 UA was destined for their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years with a chance under the new format to host March Madness' first two rounds at McKale Center.

It all ended though on March 12 when the NCAA shuttered the season due to the growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by women's basketball radio play-by-play announcer Derrick Palmer.

The two dive into the premature end of the season, whether the NCAA made a quick and rash decision to torpedo the tournament, the future of UA star guard Aari McDonald, how the Wildcats program is now viewed externally and much more.

