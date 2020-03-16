What to do with those tickets

TUCSON -- Tonight's game is postponed.

It's a phrase that has become all too common in the last week.

Sporting events all over Tucson have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire spring schedule has been canceled for UA and Pima College athletics.

The Tucson Roadrunners championship run is suddenly on hold with the boys holding a three-point lead in the Pacific Division.

The seasons for the 2nd-year Tucson Sugar Skulls and FC Tucson suspended before they even got going.

No one is buying tickets at Tucson Arena with the Roadrunners and Sugar Skulls seasons suspended due to coronavirus

So what do you do if you had tickets to a game? At this point everything has moved online or by phone. UA closed their ticket office on Monday to in-person assistance and only one window was open at a silent Tucson Arena ticket office.

The Arizona Wildcats are offering credits to all their fans who bought tickets for spring sports contests. Those credits can be redeemed for games next school year (2020-21).

Here are all the pertinent numbers you need to find out what do with those great seats you bought to see your favorite players:

UA Athletics (520) 621-2287

Tucson Roadrunners (520) 791-4101

Tucson Sugar Skulls (520) 791-4101

FC Tucson (520) 600-3095

World Baseball Classic (866) 800-1275

Tickets for the Roadrunners and Sugar Skulls are handled thru Ticketmaster.

