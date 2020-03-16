NJCAA cancels basketball tournaments, halts spring sports

TUCSON – The NJCAA Monday made the decision to cancel the men’s and women’s NJCAA Basketball Championships and also cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 17 Pima Women's Basketball team was suppose to play at the Division II tournament in Michigan. They qualified as the No. 7 seed.

With the cancellation of NJCAA Championships, our squad is crushed😢. Like all other teams that didn't get to compete, we wont get to complete our story. Life is precious and we all know that there are bigger concerns. This team was special and would've turned heads in Michigan! https://t.co/bbHfFtINMb — Todd Holthaus (@AztecCoachTodd) March 16, 2020

Play was initially slated to begin on St. Patrick's Day but that date was tabled last Thursday due to COVID-19.

The NJCAA had hope to start their tournaments on April 20 but the new recommendation by the CDC rendered that impossible.

The junior college association also made a ruling that student-athletes enrolled at a member college will not be charged a year of participation.

On and off campus recruiting for all sports is halted until April 15.

