NJCAA cancels basketball tournaments, halts spring sports
TUCSON – The NJCAA Monday made the decision to cancel the men’s and women’s NJCAA Basketball Championships and also cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The No. 17 Pima Women's Basketball team was suppose to play at the Division II tournament in Michigan. They qualified as the No. 7 seed.
Play was initially slated to begin on St. Patrick's Day but that date was tabled last Thursday due to COVID-19.
The NJCAA had hope to start their tournaments on April 20 but the new recommendation by the CDC rendered that impossible.
The junior college association also made a ruling that student-athletes enrolled at a member college will not be charged a year of participation.
On and off campus recruiting for all sports is halted until April 15.
Copyright 2020 NJCAA. All rights reserved.