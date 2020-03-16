NASCAR drives to the front of the pack

TUCSON - The 2020 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season opened Saturday night at Tucson Speedway front and center as the only game in town.

While all other sports leagues shut their doors on fans and competition due to the quickly spreading coronavirus, Tucson Speedway stuck with their opening night schedule of races, even after NASCAR decided to postpone Cup racing for two weeks.

Several hundred fans came out to see racing in the Vintage Midgets, Vintage Sprints, Hobby Stocks, Pro Stocks, Modifieds and Super Late Models divisions.

Reigning SLM Rookie of the Year Kole Raz dominated the night, starting with the fastest qualifying time of 15.506 before going on to win both his heat race and the main event.

17-year old Kole Raz won the Super Late Models Rookie of the Year award last season at Tucson Speedway, finishing 2nd in track points but winning the state championship in the division

Raz, who finished 3rd at the Chilly Willy 150 in January, took second last season in the Super Late Models division behind Tucson Speedway points champion Brandon Farrington but was crowned the Arizona State champion under a different points scoring system.

VIDEO: 17-year old Kole Raz chats with News 4 Tucson's David Kelly about his success in 2019 at Tucson Speedway

Both Raz and Farrington won five of the division's 13 races last season but the 17-year old from Lake Oswego, Oregon edged the Tucson-native and Sabino High School grad 11-to-10 in Top 5 finishes.

The track title takes into account main event finishes as well as qualifying and heat race placements. Farrington has won the Tucson Speedway SLM points championship three consecutive years.

VIDEO: Pro stocks driver Mike Vaughan talks with our David Kelly about the 2020 season

The next scheduled event at the oval is the Pedal to the Metal on March 28. The evening will feature racing in the Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Late Models, Hornets, Legends, and Bandolero Bandits and Outlaws divisions.

2020 is the 8th season of stock car racing at the revamped Tucson Speedway

Here are all your winners from Saturday night's event:

Kole Raz (Super Late Models)

Dusty Gauthier (Modifieds)

Mike Vaughan (Pro Stocks)

Ross Langer (Hobby Stocks)

Chris Schmelze (Vintage Sprints)

VIDEO: Tucson Speedway opens despite coronoavirus threat