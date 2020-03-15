Sabino’s Dorroh heading to the SEC

TUCSON - And she's taking her talents to, Mizzou!

Sabino Sabercats talented junior basketball star Kiya Dorroh chose the Missouri Tigers Saturday as the women's college basketball program where she will continue her athletic career.

Dorroh made the decision exactly two weeks after leading the Sabercats to the Conference 3-A state championship. It was the program's second title, the first coming 30 years ago in 1990.

The 6'1 junior has averaged 16 points and six rebounds during her two varsity seniors. She grabbed 15 rebounds in the state championship game win over Page.

Dorroh picked the Tigers over North Carolina, Texas, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.

She is currently rated as a four-star prospect and is ranked 54th on ESPNW's HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings Super 60 for the Class of 2021.

