Candrea: ‘life is so much bigger than any game’

TUCSON - The University of Arizona Athletics Department has been largely silent since the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference dropped the hammer Thurdsay on springs sports.

The Pac-12 effectively ended the 2019-20 athletic year on Saturday when they instituted a permanent ban on competition for the remainder of the academic calendar. That calendar runs annually thru June 30.

Pac-12 statement cancelling all sports for remainder of academic year & decision on organized team activities: pic.twitter.com/3cx4vVUU4A — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 14, 2020

Fall sports are now effected as the conference stated schools can have no organized team activites for at least the next two weeks (March 29). This effects football teams the most as many are in spring practice right now.

UA Football was scheduled to return to the field on Monday when classes were initially expected to resume from Spring Break.

The athletics department did release a statement on Saturday from longtime softball head coach Mike Candrea. He called the team meeting he had with his Wildcats on Thursday to inform them their season was over, "one of the most difficult moments in my 45-year coaching career".

"These are incredibly difficult times worldwide and this serves as a reminder that life is so much bigger than any game we will ever play." - @CoachCandreaUA pic.twitter.com/FYTGnQni2N — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) March 14, 2020

Candrea said he was thrilled the NCAA plans to grant eligibility relief for the senior Class of 2020, allowing them to return and play next season.

If the Wildcats six senior softball players all opt to comeback in 2021, they will be met by the return of their top catcher Dejah Mulipola who is redshirting this season to play for the U.S. Olympic Softball team.

UA was ranked No. 4 in the country when their season was abruptly halted. Add Mulipola back to that mix and the Wildcats would likely be the pre-season No. 1 in 2021.

