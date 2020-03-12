Tucson Roadrunners season halted after AHL suspends games due to COVID-19

TUCSON - The American Hockey League has officially put its 2019-2020 season on hold due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

According to officials, the decision was made Thursday after the National Hockey League suspended their season for the foreseeable future. After the decision was released, the Tucson Roadrunners released a statement in response.

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League announced today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games. The Coyotes game versus the Vancouver Canucks tonight has been suspended. The American Hockey League has also decided to suspend play until further notice. The Tucson Roadrunners’ upcoming games, beginning with Saturday’s game versus Texas, have been suspended. The Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the community to take all reasonable precautions – including self-quarantine, where appropriate. The NHL and AHL’s goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete both league’s seasons. We will be communicating to our business partners, season ticket holders and other affected parties with additional information soon. We thank our season ticket members, corporate partners and fans for their cooperation, patience and understand during this unprecedented time. Tucson Roadrunners

