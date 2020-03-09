PREPS: Cienega sweeps Sahuaro on the diamond
TUCSON - Welcome to the Spring.
Baseball and Softball are in full swing here in Arizona and Monday on the east side Sahuaro welcomed in Cienega on both diamonds for non-conference affairs.
It was a Bobcat kind of afternoon.
Softball
Cienega scored ten runs in the 7th inning to beat Sahuaro 14-2.
The majority of the Bobcats (5-1) onslaught came with two outs. Laryssa Morales had a bases-loaded double. Catcher Emily Rodriguez hit a home run.
Cienega is trying to bounce back from a 15-15 season in 2019, that off the heals of back-to-back state championships (2017 & 2018) and four titles in the 2010s decade.
Sahuaro (5-4) managed just four hits in the game against Bobcats freshman pitcher Alizandra Bernal.
Here are your top schools by conference to start the season:
- (6A) Sunnyside (4-0)
- (5A) Cienega (5-1), Ironwood Ridge (7-1), Empire (8-2), Marana (7-2), Mountain View (6-3)
- (4A) Canyon del Oro (9-2), Douglas (3-1), Catalina Foothills (7-3), Salpointe Catholic (10-5)
- (3A) Sabino (3-3), Safford (4-4)
- (2A) San Miguel (2-0), Santa Cruz Valley (2-1), St. Augustine Catholic (2-1), Benson (5-3)
- (1A) St. David (2-2)
Baseball
Much like the girls game this was a contest that got away from the home Cougars late.
Cienega scored 11 runs in the final three innings for a 12-1 run-rule victory.
Wyatt Wingstad had three hits and four RBI for the Bobcats. Tyler Hale and Ben Staiger each drove in two runs. Starting pitcher Ryan Garcia, a sophomore, allowed just three hits and struck out nine over six innings of work.
Dom Phillips took the loss for the Cougars (3-5).
Cienega has never won a state championship in baseball. Sahuaro has three titles (1973, 1974, 1982).
Here are your top baseball schools by conference to start the season:
- (6A) Tucson (5-1)
- (5A) Cienega (7-1), Buena (5-1), Nogales (5-1), Empire (3-1), Sunnyside/Ironwood Ridge (5-2)
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic (2-0), Douglas (6-1), Catalina Foothills (3-1), Canyon del Oro (2-1), Pueblo (4-2)
- (3A) Sabino (8-0), Safford (8-0), Sahuarita (4-1)
- (2A) Desert Christian (3-0), Tombstone (5-1), St. Augustine (4-2)
- (1A) St. David (3-1)
