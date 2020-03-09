PREPS: Cienega sweeps Sahuaro on the diamond

TUCSON - Welcome to the Spring.

Baseball and Softball are in full swing here in Arizona and Monday on the east side Sahuaro welcomed in Cienega on both diamonds for non-conference affairs.

It was a Bobcat kind of afternoon.

Softball

Cienega scored ten runs in the 7th inning to beat Sahuaro 14-2.

The majority of the Bobcats (5-1) onslaught came with two outs. Laryssa Morales had a bases-loaded double. Catcher Emily Rodriguez hit a home run.

Cienega is trying to bounce back from a 15-15 season in 2019, that off the heals of back-to-back state championships (2017 & 2018) and four titles in the 2010s decade.

Sahuaro (5-4) managed just four hits in the game against Bobcats freshman pitcher Alizandra Bernal.

Eric Tatham (m) has led Cienega to six state championship games since 2009 with four titles (2010, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Here are your top schools by conference to start the season:

(6A) Sunnyside (4-0)

(5A) Cienega (5-1), Ironwood Ridge (7-1), Empire (8-2), Marana (7-2), Mountain View (6-3)

(4A) Canyon del Oro (9-2), Douglas (3-1), Catalina Foothills (7-3), Salpointe Catholic (10-5)

(3A) Sabino (3-3), Safford (4-4)

(2A) San Miguel (2-0), Santa Cruz Valley (2-1), St. Augustine Catholic (2-1), Benson (5-3)

(1A) St. David (2-2)

Baseball

Much like the girls game this was a contest that got away from the home Cougars late.

Cienega scored 11 runs in the final three innings for a 12-1 run-rule victory.

Wyatt Wingstad had three hits and four RBI for the Bobcats. Tyler Hale and Ben Staiger each drove in two runs. Starting pitcher Ryan Garcia, a sophomore, allowed just three hits and struck out nine over six innings of work.

Dom Phillips took the loss for the Cougars (3-5).

Cienega has never won a state championship in baseball. Sahuaro has three titles (1973, 1974, 1982).

Sophomore Ryan Garcia has struck out 14 in the 1st 13 innings of this varsity season

Here are your top baseball schools by conference to start the season:

(6A) Tucson (5-1)

(5A) Cienega (7-1), Buena (5-1), Nogales (5-1), Empire (3-1), Sunnyside/Ironwood Ridge (5-2)

(4A) Salpointe Catholic (2-0), Douglas (6-1), Catalina Foothills (3-1), Canyon del Oro (2-1), Pueblo (4-2)

(3A) Sabino (8-0), Safford (8-0), Sahuarita (4-1)

(2A) Desert Christian (3-0), Tombstone (5-1), St. Augustine (4-2)

(1A) St. David (3-1)

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.