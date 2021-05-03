Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Southern Arizona
TUCSON (KVOA) - The following is a list of high schools in Southern Arizona and what they plan to do for their 2021 graduation ceremonies.
If your school is not on this list, email digitalnewsteam@kvoa.com.
- Ajo High School is honoring its seniors with a graduation ceremony on May 26 at 7 p.m. in the Dicus Auditorium.
- No more than five guests may accompany each graduating student.
- Each guest must have a valid ticket.
- We will issue tickets at graduation practice to eligible students.
- Temperatures will be taken of the guests who attend the graduation ceremony.
- Guests must properly wear an appropriate face mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times.
- Once temperatures are cleared, guests will enter the auditorium where they will seat themselves in seats that have been marked, to adhere to social distancing.
- For more information, read Principal Edlund's graduation ceremony letter
Amphitheater Unified School District
- Amphitheater High School will be holding its ceremony May 20 at 7 p.m. on Friedli Field.
- Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, each graduate will be limited to four guests in attendance.
- Due to the limitations on attendees, the school is looking into webcasting the event for those unable to physically attend the event.
- For more information, visit amphi.com.
- Canyon Del Oro High School scheduled its ceremony for May 18 at 7 p.m. in Dorado Stadium.
- There will be limited guests permitted. The school will allocate four tickets per graduate.
- For more information, visit amphi.com.
- Ironwood High School will hold its ceremony May 19 at 7 p.m.
- For more information, visit amphi.com.
Catalina Foothills School District
- Catalina Foothills High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the CFHS Stadium.
- For more information, visit cfsd16.org.
Flowing Wells Unified School District
- Flowing Wells High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 26.
- Sentinel Peak High School is scheduled its ceremony to be held on May 24.
Marana Unified School District
- Marana High School will hold two graduation ceremonies to give families an option if they desire a fully socially-distanced event.
- The main graduation ceremony will be held on May 19 at 8 p.m. at MHS Football Field.
- Each graduate will be provided a total of four tickets for audience members. This is a firm limit to provide for social distancing.
- The event will be live-streamed to allow for family and friends to watch at home.
- Appropriate COVID-19 mitigation procedures will be in place; more information is forthcoming.
- Participating graduates will be required to attend a rehearsal. The date and time will be announced soon.
- The socially-distanced ceremony will be held on May 18.
- The graduate and four guests may attend a graduation event on the stage in our MHS Auditorium. Graduates and their guests will arrive at scheduled times. Graduates will walk across the stage as their families are present.
- Signs-ups will be available for time-slots to provide for social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.
- The graduate will have their name called, walk across the stage, receive the diploma and be able to take pictures in their cap and gown.
- For more information, visit maranausd.org.
- MCAT High School will host a graduation ceremony on May 20 at 7 p.m. in Marana Middle School's Auditorium.
- Each graduating senior will be given four tickets for guests to attend.
- For more information, visit maranausd.org.
- Mountain View High School will also hold two graduation ceremonies to give families an option if they desire a fully socially-distanced event.
- The main graduation ceremony will be held on May 18 at 8 p.m. at MVHS Wayne Jones Field.
- Each graduate will be provided a total of four tickets for audience members. This is a firm limit to provide for social distancing.
- Appropriate COVID-19 mitigation procedures will be in place; more information is forthcoming.
- Participating graduates will be required to attend a rehearsal. The date and time will be announced soon.
- The socially-distanced ceremony will be held on May 19 and 20 at Mountain View Little Theatre.
- At the alternative graduation ceremony, students and their immediate families will be able to collect their diploma and take pictures on stage.
- For more information, visit maranausd.org.
