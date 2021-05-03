Graduation ceremonies for high schools in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The following is a list of high schools in Southern Arizona and what they plan to do for their 2021 graduation ceremonies.

Ajo Unified School District

Ajo High School is honoring its seniors with a graduation ceremony on May 26 at 7 p.m. in the Dicus Auditorium. No more than five guests may accompany each graduating student. Each guest must have a valid ticket. We will issue tickets at graduation practice to eligible students. Temperatures will be taken of the guests who attend the graduation ceremony. Guests must properly wear an appropriate face mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times. Once temperatures are cleared, guests will enter the auditorium where they will seat themselves in seats that have been marked, to adhere to social distancing. For more information, read Principal Edlund's graduation ceremony letter

Amphitheater Unified School District

Amphitheater High School will be holding its ceremony May 20 at 7 p.m. on Friedli Field. Due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, each graduate will be limited to four guests in attendance. Due to the limitations on attendees, the school is looking into webcasting the event for those unable to physically attend the event. For more information, visit amphi.com.

Catalina Foothills School District

Catalina Foothills High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the CFHS Stadium. For more information, visit cfsd16.org.

Flowing Wells Unified School District

