Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

(AP) – Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell says she created a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections.

A company suing Powell over her baseless claims of a rigged presidential election says the true beneficiary of her social welfare organization is Powell herself.

Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell raided Defending the Republic’s coffers to pay for personal legal expenses.

The company sued Powell and others who spread the lie that the company helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

Powell hasn’t stopped raising money even though her cases fizzled out months ago.

Defending the Republic will receive proceeds from ticket sales for a Memorial Day weekend conference in Dallas.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press