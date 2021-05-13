CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.



We’ve gotten this far. Whether you choose to get vaccinated or wear a mask, please protect yourself until we get to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/XI4yPmhWaD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 13, 2021

The new guidance announced Thursday is a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life. President Joe Biden called it a “great day for America.”

It still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: “We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

