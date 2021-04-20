Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded following reported gunfire at New York grocery store

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nassau County police say 1 person was killed and 2 were wounded at a grocery store on New York’s Long Island.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday there had been shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead and that the suspect has not been apprehended.

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

A Nassau County police spokesperson said there was no immediate information on casualties.

There has been an active shooter situation at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. The #NassauCountyPD is canvassing the area & nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. The subject has not been apprehended yet & we ask that area residents remain indoors — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.