Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded following reported gunfire at New York grocery store

Updated
Last updated today at 10:06 am
NationalTop Stories

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Nassau County police say 1 person was killed and 2 were wounded at a grocery store on New York’s Long Island.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday there had been shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead and that the suspect has not been apprehended.

A Nassau County police spokesperson said there was no immediate information on casualties.

Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.

Associated Press

