Prosecutors: No charges for officer in Capitol riot shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors won’t charge a police officer who shot and killed a woman as she climbed through the broken part of a door during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Authorities had considered for months whether criminal charges were appropriate for the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego.

The Justice Department’s decision officially closes out the investigation.

Prosecutors said they had reviewed video of the incident, along with statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses, examined physical evidence from the scene and reviewed the autopsy results.

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press