PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard has found one dead crew member from a commercial platform vessel that capsized during hurricane-force winds. Coast Guard Capt.

Will Watson said at a news conference Wednesday that the agency had recovered six survivors and was still searching for 12 missing crew members.

He said winds were 80 to 90 mph when the vessel overturned and seas were 7 to 9 feet.