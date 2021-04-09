Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A forensic pathologist says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop, bolstering prior testimony by other experts.

On Thursday, a key witness in the trial of an ex-Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd used videos, animations and other imagery to argue that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and stopped his heart.

Lindsey Thomas is a former Hennepin County medical examiner. Her testimony Friday also rejected the defense theory that Floyd’s drug use and underlying health problems killed him.

Her testimony comes a day after Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist from Illinois testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that Floyd’s breathing was too shallow to take in enough oxygen while he was pinned on his stomach with his hands cuffed behind his back for 9 1/2 minutes.

