Georgia prosecutor probes efforts to influence election

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor said in a letter that she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” the outcome of last year’s general election.

Former President Donald Trump was not specifically named in the letter, but he has come under intense criticism for a call he made to the state’s top elections official.

In a letter to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger obtained by The Associated Press, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis informs him an investigation has been opened and that all records related to the administration of the election should be preserved.

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press