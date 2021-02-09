Senate agrees to hear Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial have agreed to consider the case, rejecting an attempt by the former president’s defense team and some Republican allies to halt the trial because he is no longer in office.

The vote was 56-44 on Tuesday on the question of whether the Senate has jurisdiction and could proceed.

Trump is facing a charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.