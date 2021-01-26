DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ immigration rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has rescinded a Trump-era memo that established a “zero tolerance” enforcement policy for migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, which resulted in thousands of family separations.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson issued the new memo to federal prosecutors across the nation, saying the department would return to its longstanding previous policy and instructing prosecutors to act on the merits of the cases.

The “zero tolerance” policy meant any adult caught crossing the border illegally would be prosecuted for illegal entry.

Because children cannot be jailed with their family members, families were separated and children were taken into custody.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press