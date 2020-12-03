Trump aide banned from Justice after trying to get case info

WASHINGTON (AP) — The official serving as President Donald Trump’s eyes and ears at the Justice Department has been banned from the building after trying to pressure staffers to give up sensitive case information she could relay to the White House.

That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Heidi Stirrup was told to vacate the building after top Justice officials learned of her efforts to collect insider information about ongoing cases and the department’s work on election fraud.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press