Trump falsely claims COVID is less lethal than flu

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Trump is falsely claiming coronavirus is less deadly than the flu.

In a tweet, he said sometimes more than 100,000 people die during the flu season and in most populations, coronavirus is quote “far less lethal” than the flu.

But according to an analysis of CDC statistics, more people in the US have already died from coronavirus than from the flu over the last five flu seasons combined.

Since 2010, the lowest number of US flu deaths in a season was 12,000 in the 2011-2012 season.

The highest number was 61,000 in the 2017-2018 season.

Twitter has put a label on Trump’s tweet, saying it breaks its rules on quote “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” But it said it will not remove the tweet as it may be in the public’s interest to keep it accessible.

Trump posted the same message on Facebook. Facebook says it removed the post for breaking its rules on coronavirus misinformation.

