Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Deadly Tropical Storm Gamma has stalled just north of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, while a potentially more threatening Tropical Storm Delta has formed in the Caribbean.

Forecasters say Delta will hit western Cuba and eventually the U.S. Gulf Coast, likely as a hurricane.

The track is widely uncertain five days out, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Delta could hit the U.S. coast as a hurricane on Friday anywhere from Louisiana to Florida.

Gamma, meanwhile, is being blamed for six deaths in Mexico, where forecasters expect more flash flooding from up to 8 more inches of rain.