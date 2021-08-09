Local Paralympian shares his story

TUCSON (KVOA) - Now that the Olympics are over, the Paralympics in Japan are a few weeks away.

A local athlete that is Tokyo-bound is earning a spot on the U.S.A wheelchair rugby team.

Chad Cohn is no stranger to competing on the world stage. He is a veteran of two paralympic games and three world championships. The Tucson native says he can't wait for the games this year.

"This was from London 2012, my first biggie," Cohn said as he shows News 4 Tucson a bronze and silver medal.

"Chad is a 37-year-old Paralympian who lives, eats, drinks the sport," Bernie Cohn, Chad's father said.

Tucsonan Chad Cohen is ready to bring home the gold in Tokyo for the U.S.A wheelchair rugby team, especially after dedicating his life to the sport and a training schedule altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had to alter everything," Chad explained. "Fortunately, we were able to get back to training in January so normally we would have a few camps that were only Wednesday through Sunday and then usually what we call residential camp 10–11-day camp."

As a kid, Chad says he always dreamed of becoming a professional BMX racer, but when he was 14 years old, he had an accident while riding.

"I cracked my C5 my C6 was dust particles and my C7 was compressed like a soda can," Chad said.

The accident paralyzed him from the upper chest down.

He later got introduced to rugby and his dad says he excelled at the sport.

"He trains constantly works hard, works as hard as if any athlete I have ever seen," said Bernie.

"It is really exciting, and they are like celebrities when they are there and go play. Getting to experience it is a once and a lifetime opportunity to get to watch something like that," said Denise Cohn, Chad's wife.

"If you want something set small goals. Achieve those goals and then set bigger ones," Chad said. "It doesn't matter what the obstacle is in your way what matters is how you do and what you do to get around it."

Cohen says they leave for Tokyo on Aug. 17 after they finish their training camp.

The paralympic games begin at the end of the month. We wish them the best of luck!