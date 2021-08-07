Abdi runs to finish line in Japan

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson’s Abdi Abdirahman became the oldest American to run in an Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo when he competed in the men’s marathon.

The 44-year-old finished 41st overall (2:18.27) in what marked his fifth Olympic appearance.

The Somali-born distance runner was so spent when he crossed the finish line he had to be helped off the course in a wheelchair.

Friends and family of the runner gathered here in Tucson to watch the race at the original Trident Bar and Grill near the UA campus. Cheers rang thru the popular establishment every time Abdirahman appeared on the screen

It was his second Olympic marathon appearance (2012). He had been unable to finish that race in London due to injury.

Abdirahman came to the United States when he was 12-years-old.

Abdi Abdirahman became a US citizen in 2000, the year he made the 1st of his five Olympic teams

He competed at Tucson High School before moving on to Pima College and then the University of Arizona.

He finished 2nd at the NCAA Cross Country meet for the Wildcats in 1998.

He made his first Olympic team in the 10,000m in 2000 (11th). He repeated that feat in 2004 (15th) and 2008 (15th), winning the U.S. Olympic trials in that later year.

Abdirahman apparently is not done. His coach Dave Murray says the Olympian will run the Boston Marathon next spring. Abdi will turn 45 on New Year’s Day.

