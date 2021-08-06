Sports Climbing and Breaking join Olympic lineup

If you have been watching a lot of the competition of the Tokyo Olympics you certainly have noticed the games continue to evolve. New sports like skate boarding and surfing providing some exciting moments. And now there are two other events that offer golden opportunities for a new breed of athletes. One debuting this week, the other we'll have to wait for.

You may know it as break dancing, a form of dance created in the Bronx, New York in the 1970's. It eventually spread around the world, kids from the streets, Boogie Boys and Boogie Girls, or rather B-boys and B-girls, combining dance and hip hop turning it in to a phenomenon that has lasted for decades. Tucson's own, J.C. Colmenero, on the stage known as J. Coma, says despite break dancing's longlasting popularity the opportunity to compete in the Olympics could take "Breaking" to a whole new level.

"This is where the whole Hip Hop culture gets to put it's entirety on a world platform for the entire world and they are going to watch", said Colmenero, "No B-boy or B-girl understands what that feels like yet, it's going to be amazing."

This may be the first time Sport Climbing is a part of the games but the sport has a long history with the Olympics with medals awarded for historic climbs, such as Mount Everest, since 1924. Climbers in the games compete in a format described as lead, speed and bouldering, a triathalon of climbing. Those who come out on top must conquer three walls. Tiffany Bertelsen, with Rocks and Ropes in Tucson, says climbers have waited a long time to see the sport become part of the olympics.

"Our entire community is really excited that climbing is finally in the Olympics", said Bertelsen. "It's really neat to see so many of the athletes that many of us have been following since they were young for so many years in an international spotlight."

The men's and women's sport climbing competition took place this week in Tokyo, Alberto Lopez of Spain and Slovenia's Yanja Garnbret took home the gold.

Breaking will make it's debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.