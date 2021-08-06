How to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Friday events

TUCSON (NBC/KVOA) - After Team USA captain Kevin Durant took control and drove the Americans to a 97-78 comeback win, the U.S. men's basketball team will face-off against France for gold medal match Friday evening.

Action on the track begins to wind down, and there will only be one session of track & field events on Day 14. After two men's 4x400 relay heats, the women's javelin throw final will be contested, the men's 5000m final will set off, and medals are on the line in the women's 400m and 1500m. Among the prominent Americans racing for medals will be Allyson Felix in the women's 400m.

The 4x100m relay finals will close out the session. The U.S. women made their final, but the men did not advance out of their heat after a surprising sixth-place finish.

Team USA's Gable Steveson will wrestle for gold in the men's freestyle 125kg final against Geno Petriashvili of Georgia. Steveson, who won an NCAA title for the University of Minnesota earlier this year, is named after wrestling legend Dan Gable.

Sport climbing's first Olympics comes to a close with the women's combined final. During the qualifying round, American Brooke Raboutou earned the second-highest score in bouldering, which helped her advance to the final despite lower scores in lead (8th place) and speed (12th place).

In sport climbing, athletes compete in a trio of disciplines: speed, bouldering, and lead. To get an overall score, their placings in each discipline are converted into points and multiplied together. The lowest overall score wins.

Friday, Aug. 6 (Click the sport to watch live, all times are local)

Track and Field - 20km Walk Women's Race

Begins at 12:30 a.m.

Karate - Semifinals, Final M Kata; W 61kg & M 75kg Kumite

Begins at 1 a.m.

Sport Climbing - Women's Combined Final

Begins at 1:30 a.m.

Wrestling - Women's 53kg, Men's Freestyle 74kg & 125kg: Medal Matches

Begins at 2:15 a.m.

Water Polo - Men's 5th-8th Class. 2 (Italy vs. United States)

Begins at 2:20 a.m.

Equestrian - Team QualifierTeam Jumping

Begins at 3 a.m.

Artistic Swimming - Team Technical Routine Prelim

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Table Tennis - Men's Team Gold Medal Match

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Track and Field - T&F Session 17 M/W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500m, W 400m; & more

Begins at 3:50 a.m.

Track and Field - Women's Javelin Final

Begins at 4:50 a.m.

Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Part 1: Begins at 3:30 p.m.

Part 2: Begins at 6 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group All-Around Qual.Rotations 1 & 2

Begins at 6 p.m.

Modern Pentathlon - Laser-Run Combined Women's Events

Begins at 3:30 a.m.

Track and Field - Marathon Women's Race

Begins at 3 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Sprint Semifinals: M/W K-4 500m, more

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Diving - Men's 10m Platform Semifinal

Begins at 6 p.m.

Canoe/Kayak - Sprint Finals: M/W K-4 500m, more

Begins at 7:15 p.m.

Basketball - Men's Gold Medal Game (France vs United States)

Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Boxing - Four Weight Classes Gold Medal Bouts

Begins at 10 p.m.

Karate - Elimination, Semifinals, Final Women's 61+kg & Men's 75+kg Kumite

Begins at 10 p.m.

Modern Pentathlon - Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding Men's Events

Begins at 10:30 p.m.

Diving - Men's 10m Platform Final

Begins at 11 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual All-Around Final Hoop, Ball, Clubs and Ribbon

Begins at 11:20 p.m.

Cycling - Track Men's Madison Final, more 1st/2nd Rnds, QFs, Final

Begins at 11:30 p.m.

