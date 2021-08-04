Tucson High/UA diver moves closer to 2nd Olympic Medal

TOKYO (KVOA) -- Former Tucson High student-athlete and U of A Pac-12 Championship diver Delaney Schnell has moved closer to winning another medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA's Schnell advanced to the semifinal round, placing third in the field of 30 divers.

"The day right after synchro I let all the emotions sit in, but then the next day I really just tried to make sure I focused on the next event. I think it took a lot of pressure off that I’ve already won a silver medal and now I can just enjoy it and dive for myself," said Schnell. "I was nervous to start but hitting your first dive does help take some of the nerves off, and honestly prelims is just about setting yourself up for success in the semis and the finals. I’m just excited to see what my two lists tomorrow have to offer."

Schnell began her list with a Back 2½ Somersaults 1½ Twists Pike where she scored solid 8’s to put her into the top 3 with a score of 76.80. Schnell remained consistently in the top three throughout the rest of her dives scoring no lower than a 7 on any of her dives earning a total of 360.75 for the day.

The Women’s 10-Meter Platform competition resumes Wednesday evening with the semifinal event at 10 a.m. Japan Time (6 p.m. Tucson time).

The top 12 divers from that round will move on to the late-night finals, which will take place at 3 p.m. Japan time/9 p.m. (11 p.m. Tucson time).

The Semifinals will be broadcast on KVOA (NBC), CNBC & streamed on NBCOlympics.com, the finals will be broadcast on USA Network as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com.