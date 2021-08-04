Former Olympiads’ ties to the Old Pueblo

TUCSON (KVOA) - When the Olympics come around, it's always a joy to cheer on the athletes and those connected to the games.

Many of them have connections to Tucson.

"I think that little bit of a sense of 'okay it's here' has set in and now it's just time to buckle down and get the job done," said Team USA Softball Assistant Coach and Former Olympiad Tairia Mims Flowers.

"I'm really excited, I mean it means a lot because I've represented my country since I was 12 years old and it's really cool to finally, do it at the top level," said Team USA Diver Delaney Schnell.

"It's an honor, it's exciting and the world really comes together to celebrate track and field so, it's an exciting time for our sport," said Sage Watson of Team Canada in the 400m Hurdles.

"To represent this country at the Olympic games is like none other when that national anthem is being played, there's chills, it's a moment that I'll never ever forget," said former Team USA Softball Coach Mike Candrea.

"You realize there is a billion people around the world watching this and you are one of them, it's a very very special feeling," Team USA Gymnast, Special Advisor, Yoichi Tomita said.

"Just the passion and the drive of just wanting it so bad, there's no shortcuts you've just got to… it always takes the hard way," said former Team USA Swimmer Rick Demont.

"You're used to dealing with the pain and… focusing on the task at hand. For me, it was just like, okay, you know I hurt myself, but my teammates had done their part," former Team USA Gymnast Kerri Strug said.

Tucson Psychiatrist Charles Kerr's son said, "The torchbearer who lit the cauldron for the opening ceremonies, I said, that's my dad."

"A lot of who I am and trying to be is the result of his influence," said Yewki Tomita, Yoichi Tomita's son and former USA Gymnastics National Team Member.

"Feldhake first volunteered at the 2000 games in Sydney, and has been doing so ever since," said Olympic Volunteer Edward Feldhake.

"I was really excited to go for my 20th Olympics, the health of the world is more important," Olympic enthusiast, Charles Brandt said.

At the age of 9, Roelf Pienaar began his track career.

"I competed in the first-ever youth Olympic games in Singapore," Pienaar, six all time American for the long jump said.

"Just wish you the best of luck, we're all going to be rooting you on," said Strug.

To all those with a connection to both the Olympic Games and the Old Pueblo, he here in Tucson and southern Arizona are proud of you and thank you for all you've done and continue to do.