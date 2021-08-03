Local skateboarders react to Olympic skateboarding

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the new sports this year in the Olympics, skateboarding!

According to the Olympics, the sport began in the 1940s right here in the USA on the west coast when a wooden board had metal wheels attached.

Now, 80 years later, the sport is represented on a world stage.

So, how local skateboarders are reacting?

Last weekend, skateboarding made its Olympic debut, and some local skateboarders say the sport's recognition is overdue.

"I believe it is time for this type of activity to be recognized," Erik Williams said.

Williams is the co-owner of Mortal skate shop in Tucson. He began skateboarding when he was 12 years old back in the '80s.

"I believe the underground root is just to initially have fun and come together as a people as a community," Williams added. "Somewhere where you could share the same experience doing something that you love."

Now, skateboarding is on the front stage in the Tokyo Olympics, something local skateboarder Edwin Cordova Salazer says can be a "Double edge sword."

"The reason I picked it up was literally to get away and to go have my fun and unplug from reality," Salazer said. "Competitions have always been a thing, but with the Olympics, people are maybe opposed to it. But I think it is pretty something amazing for the newer generation more than anything."

They both skateboarders say it is important for people to remember skateboarding's underground roots as an outlet for people to express themselves as the sport continues to evolve.

Both say they are very excited to see what is next for skateboarding in the next decade.