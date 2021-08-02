Tucson Today’s Robbie Reynold goes for Gold by trying hurdles, 100-meter dash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fred Harvey, the track and field coach at the University of Arizona, has coached both All-American and Olympic athletes, like 400-meter hurdler Sage Watson.

But his skills were really put to the test when he took on News 4 Tucson's Robbie Reynold for a quick training session.

Harvey has been with UArizona for 34 years. He ran Reynold through some drills to, see if he has what it takes to become an Olympian.

To watch Reynold showcase his newfound talent, watch the video above.