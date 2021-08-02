Tucson athletes celebrate BMX events in the Olympics

TUCSON (KVOA) - BMX started out in California in the early 1970s. Since then, it has gained traction worldwide.

It's a sport that takes quite the skillset. Riders must have explosive power, leg speed and much more.

"I mean I was ecstatic, because once you hear X Games like you always want to go to X Games and that's your goal," Adler Chromer, BMX athlete said. "But I mean, Olympics is on the table now. BMX can do anything at this point"

The Tucson native is excited to see the impact the exposure of BMX on a global stage will have on his sport.

"I mean it is an art form, and I do it as a way of an outlet kinda," Adler said.

"The Olympics certainly gonna open up a lot of people's eyes to what BMX isn't all about for me it's about the feeling and the love I get from it, but especially the children," fellow BMX athlete, Noah Miranda said. You know, it might spark a little ambition in them."

A challenging and vigorous sport, but one that both BMX athletes have come to know and love.

"I got into, and I was like 16. So, I got into it later than most people," Miranda said. "But ever since I got on it, I was hooked and it's just like something that I can't find anywhere else"

For both BMX athletes, this sport is so more than just cool tricks.

"It's just like a family-like everybody that comes here knows each other," Miranda said. "It is somewhere that we know we come, we need to ride for fun, to get the stress away anything."

They hope the competition showcasing the best of the best will interest others.

"I think that's gonna be great because a lot more BMX riders are going to be pushing and going to the Olympics," Chromer said.

BMX racing took place on July 29 and the freestyle competition was held July 31.