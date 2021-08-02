Dumais’ way leads to Tokyo

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Dwight Dumais changed the game plan for UA Olympic divers Delaney Schnell and Rafael Quintero.

When the Wildcat diving coach took over for Omar Ojeda three years ago the first thing he did was dial it back.

Dumais brought a more centralized training approach to UA.

Gone were the long practice days with a focus on multiple repetitions.

Quintero reached his first Olympic Games for Puerto Rico in 2016 but admits the old approach left him burned out on his sport.

Dumais re-energized the Wildcats’ program with a philosophy of having his divers focus on perfecting their best dives.

He also got Schnell to give up her pre-meet addiction to caffeine. (VIDEO)

Schnell won a silver medal in the opening week of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 10-meter synchronized event.

She opens the individual competition on late Tuesday night Tucson time.

Quintero accomplished his goal of making the finals in Rio, finishing 7th overall. He compete late Thursday night in the preliminary round of the men’s 10-meter platform competition.

Dwight Dumais chats with Delaney Schnell during 2021 diving competition (Photo courtesy: Delaney Schnell/Instagram)

