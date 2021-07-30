Ally Bank helps unsponsored Tucson athlete continue to pursue Olympic dream

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you're a top Olympic athlete and you participate in a high-profile sport or event like gymnastics or swimming, you're likely to receive money for your efforts in the form of sponsorships.

But a vast majority of U.S. athletes wanting to compete in the games still have to hold down a full-time job and even support a family, much like local marathon runner, Sarah Sellers.

Sarah is a wife, mother and works as a full-time registered nurse anesthetist.

Sarah along with other future Olympic hopefuls who usually compete without any brand sponsorship.

So Ally Bank launched a national campaign, committing $250,000 to help athletes like Sarah get through hard times and training expenses.

Sarah took second place in the 2018 Boston Marathon. The funds will help her 2024 Olympic push.

