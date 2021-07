TOKYO (KVOA) – Tucson native Corben Sharrah was one of four Americans to advance to the semi-finals in the Olympic BMC Racing competition.

Sharrah scored a total of 11 points. It was enough to squeeze into the semi-finals alongside fellow Americans Connor Fields, Alise Willoughby and Felicia Stancil.

Sharrah is a two-time Olympian. He placed fourth, fifth and second in the first heat for the men.

He'll compete for a medal tomorrow.