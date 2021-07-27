Local Olympians react to Biles withdrawing from team competition due to mental health

TUCSON (KVOA) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles withdrew Tuesday from team competition after a disappointing performance in the vault.

Biles told reporters she had to focus on her mental health and not jeopardize her her health and well being.

"I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat work on my mindfulness and I knew the girls would do an absolutely great job and I didn't want to risk the team a medal for my screw-ups because they have worked way to hard for that," Biles said.

The gymnast said there has been a lot of stress at the games.

"I was shaking, I could barely nap I just never felt this going into a competition before and I tried to go out here and have fun and the warm up in the back went a little bit better but I was like, no, mental's not there," she said.

Retired American gymnast, Kerri Strug, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta spoke to News 4 Tucson before the Olympics about the stress athletes face.

"It's a lot of stress," she said. "You know that the whole world is watching, and cheering you on and this is your opportunity. For some athletes that are mentally tough, they thrive off that pressure, where, as for some others, it hinders your performance."

Former Olympic Gymnastics coach, Yoicihi Tomita, tells News 4 Tucson he is "extremely disappointed about Simone Biles' situation." Tomita recently returned from the Tokyo Games where he served as a special advisor to the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic team.

Strug said just getting to the Olympics is a huge accomplishment.

"And no matter what happens you will always be an Olympian and that's pretty phenomenal," she said.

It is unclear if biles will compete in the individual events. The gymnast brought home four gold medals in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.