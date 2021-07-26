Tucson Today’s Destiny Quinn goes for Gold by trying out long jump

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many of us at home wonder if we have what it takes to compete.

News 4 Tucson's Destiny Quinn learned all about what it's like landing in a sandpit from a six-time all-American. Needless to say, it's a little more challenging than it appears

"In South Africa, you know, it's pretty common for you to start long jump while you're barefoot," Quinn's husband, Roelf Pienaar said.

At the age of 9, Pienaar began his track career.

"So, the first time I ever wore spikes in long jump, I was 13 years old, I realized pretty young that I had a talent for it," he said.

That talent and years of hard work would take him not only to America on a track scholarship to Arkansas State University, but it also allowed him the opportunity to compete on national and global stages.

"I competed in the first-ever Youth Olympic Games in Singapore. And you know, for, for a young kid and loved the sport,it was an amazing experience. They treated it just like it's the big Olympics," he said. "In Gwangju, South Korea with the world of the World University Games, I came away with a bronze medal."

His record jump was 26 feet eight inches. Unfortunately, Roelf was one of the athletes who did suffer from injuries, putting an end to his track career early.

"I ruptured my patella tendon," he said. "That was quite a blow"

Roelf rehabed his knee, but when he tried to come back, he ruptured his other patella tendon.

"Track and field puts your body to the test," he said.

A tough ending to an amazing athletic career, Roelf knows what it takes to compete amongst the very best and gave it his all.

"It's a feeling of adrenaline," he said.

Now, it's time for him to teach Quinn the sport he loves.

To watch Quinn showcase her newfound talent, watch the video above.