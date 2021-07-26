Local Olympic family has change of plans for traveling to Olympics this year

TUCSON (KVOA) - One Tucson couple and their family are some of the biggest fans of the Olympics.

For decades, they've never missed a chance to be on the sidelines at the games, cheering on Team USA.

But, their Olympic adventure will look a little different this time around.

"Or the time we went to the sake factory," Judy Brandt said.

Charles and Judy Brandt can tell you stories dating back to 1964 when Charles when to the Olympic Games in Tokyo while stationed in Okinawa, Japan as a marine.

The couple met after and with a shared love for sports and traveling, they were hooked.

"We have one pin from every Olympics I have been to," Charles said. "I might have jinxed myself because I was out in a 2020 Toyko before I got there. That might have been a mistake on my part."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games were postponed in 2020.

"I was really excited to go for my 20th Olympics to go back to where I actually started in Toyko," Charles added.

This "official Olympic family" has made the games a family affair over the years. Nearly 20 family members were set to go but they had to return the plane tickets they bought.

"The health of the world is more important than having games," Charles said.

So, this Olympics, the brand's made alternative plans, heading to Maui, figuring a trip halfway to Japan would just have to do this time around.

All 17 family members will be there to watch the games.

"This was the last time our family was together. this was in London in 2012," he said. "I hope families realize that that is more important than having things, is experiencing something with people you love and something you will have forever and last forever."

"All those kids that have worked so hard to go and participate and so we are happy that hopefully, they get to go," Judy added.

The Brandt family says they are already scouting out how to get tickets to the winter Olympics in February in Beijing, and they are even looking farther into the future, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.