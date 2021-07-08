All fans banned at Tokyo Olympics

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fans will not be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese Prime Minister made the announcement Thursday, hours after a state of emergency was declared in Japan due to COVID-19.

Former gymnast, Kerri Strug, competed in the 1996 Summer Olympics.

She remembers how special it was to see people cheering her on in the stands.

"Atlanta was so special because it was here in the United States," Strug said. "My family was there, you look up in the stands and you just saw a sea of red, white, and blue."

Yoichi Tomita has coached several Olympians and is acting as an adviser at the 2021 games in his home country.

"I feel terrible about the countries who are organizing this and also the countries who are going to participate," Tomita said. "I think you need to listen to the scientists and the feelings of the Japanese people so the Olympics can be held safely."

No decision has been made yet as to allowing fans at the Paralympic Games.

That issue will be addressed after the Olympics ends Aug. 8.