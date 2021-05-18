Tokyo Olympics run test to evaluate safety among athletes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Olympic organizers held another test event yesterday to make sure Olympic athletes from around the globe stay safe when they arrive in Japan in a little more than two months.

This time out was a test for a handful of sports that will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

B-M-X freestyle cycling is among a handful of sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing and three-by-three basketball which will make their first appearances at the summer games.

Monday's event was held amid volatile weather and it was briefly halted due to rain.

No spectators and no international riders were present.

But organizers said Olympic test events are an important dress rehearsal so that organizers can test the facilities and operational capabilities as well as COVID-19 counter-measures.