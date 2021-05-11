Road to Tokyo includes test event for covid safety

We are now less than three months away from the start of the summer games as preparations in Japan continue to ensure the athletes remain safe during the summer games.

Olympic organizers literally put together a test run in Tokyo to make sure covid-19 prevention measures are in place when the offical games get underway. Olympics bound U. S. sprinter, Justin Gatlin, was there and says he believes the world's best athletes will be very safe when they arrive for the Olympics in July.

"I felt beyond safe. I've been tested every day, either saliva or nasal swab every morning", said Gatlin, "The bubble has been very successful.

Gatlin spoke at a press conference in Tokyo on Sunday and said he was happy with the protocols in place during his visit to Japan to participate in the Olympics test event. Gatlin says it felt a little isolating, but understands the measures are necessary to keep everyone safe.

"Obviously I think this competition was a precursor to see exactly how the Olympics can go off, maintaining a bubble for the athletes to be able to stay healthy", Gatlin said, and also the citizens of Japan to be able to stay healthy with foreign athletes coming into the country. I think it was a success."

No spectators were present in the stadium, where the games' opening and closing ceremonies will be held, as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency to tame a rise in coronavirus infections.