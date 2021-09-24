What’s Driving You Crazy? – Bike Lanes in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Bike lanes, or lack thereof is what is driving you crazy this week.

It's important because nearly a third of Tucsonans don't have access to a private automobile and rely on buses and bikes to get around.

Karin asked: What are the most dangerous roads in Tucson for cyclists?

90% of major streets in the city have designated bike lanes so obviously the 10% that don't are the most dangerous. Even still, some roads that have bike lanes still feel unsafe.

Back in 2018 prop 407 passed in the city and that package plans to spend over $200 million over a period of 9 years for improvements of parks and connections including making bike lanes better so between now and 2028 we will see a dramatic increase in better bike lanes around the city.

