What’s Driving You Crazy? – Red-light times

TUCSON (KVOA) - Long Red-light times are "What's Driving You Crazy?" this week.

Sometimes it feels like you are sitting at an intersection forever!

George asks: How is the length of a red light determined?

We got an expert for you George! Greg Orsini is the traffic engineering manager for the City of Tucson.

Orsini said, "Yellow and red-light times are a function of the distance the vehicles will cross over the intersection, traveling speeds and grade that is whether or not you are on an incline or decline. So those calculations are made they're put into the timing plan and then we applied them out in the field."

