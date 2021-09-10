What’s Driving You Crazy – Monsoon and road work

TUCSON (KVOA) - The monsoon's impact on our roads is "What's Driving You Crazy?" this week.

Becca asks: After a monsoon like this, is the city expecting to do more repairs than usual?

Don't worry Becca! The Tucson Department of Transportation keeps up with repairs all through monsoon. They can repair up to 270 potholes a day, but yes, this year has been busier than any in recent memory.

Erica Frazelle, a TDOT public information officer said. "Water is the enemy. When there are cracks in the asphalt and the water gets underneath that and then a large vehicle drives over it that is what creates potholes. So we will see our street maintenance crews working harder after Monsoon ends."

