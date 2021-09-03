What’s Driving You Crazy? – Speed Limit Changes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's new speed limit changes are "What's Driving You Crazy?" this week.

The City of Tucson recently passed a few speed limit changes along some popular roads in the city.

Marisol asks: Do we know which roads are getting the speed limit changes yet?

We do! On 12th Avenue between Irvington and Drexel along with Valencia between Kolb and Houghton.

Greg Orsini, a TDOT public information officer said. "We recently changed the speed limit on Valencia between Kolb and Houghton. We reduced it from 50 to 45 mph. That was to provide a consistent speed limit across Valencia of 45 mph. There's been a lot of growth out there and a lot of new developments so this will provide more access to those businesses."

Got a traffic question or concern? Let Daniel McFarland know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.