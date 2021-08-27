What’s Driving you Crazy? – Old red-light cameras

TUCSON (KVOA) - Old red-light cameras are "What's Driving You Crazy?" this week.

Kevin asked: I noticed that some of the intersections have red light cameras facing down. Are they still active?

Good question Kevin, the short answer is it's against the law for them to be active. Back in 2015 Prop 201 passed. That Prop asked the public if they wanted to keep the red-light cameras.

The City of Tucson department of transportation says that they have been inactive since the passing of Prop 201.

Mike Graham, a TDOT public information officer said. "65% of voters voted to ban the red-light cameras. The infrastructure has remained in place because there's all kinds of new technology, we could utilize that infrastructure for like smart mobility and smart signals."

Got a traffic question or concern? Let Daniel McFarland know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.