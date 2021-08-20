What’s Driving You Crazy? – Bad roads on the Southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - The bad roads on the Southside is "What's Driving You Crazy?".

People think a lot of roads on the south side of town don't seem like they are as well kept up with as the east or the North side.

Charles asks:

"Are there any plans to fix problem areas on the south side?"

The City of Tucson department of transportation says they use a worst/first approach on repairs and that has a lot to do with the age of the roads.

Mike Graham, a TDOT public information officer said. "The neighborhoods that we worked with in prop 409 have mainly been in midtown and the westside where the roads were a lot older. As Tucson has grown, the expansion has been east and southeast so those are newer roadways."

Graham went on to say that an equal amount of infrastructure dollars is spread across all 6 wards.

Got a traffic question or concern? Let Daniel McFarland know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.