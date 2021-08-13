What’s Driving You Crazy? – Road Projects

TUCSON (KVOA) - Road Projects is "What's Driving You Crazy?".

It seems like they are all over the place in Tucson. Shanique asks:

"It seems the City works on projects during rush hour. How do they determine the best time to work on the road?"

The City of Tucson department of transportation says that times workers are on the road is determined by how many people live in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Mike Graham, a TDOT public information officer said. "We try to do day work in areas that are residential. The traveling public then get impacted, but if you take a look at our grid system you can find alternate routes."

