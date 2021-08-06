What’s Driving You Crazy? – Potholes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Potholes is "What's Driving You Crazy?".

After the heavy rain from this Monsoon more and more potholes are popping up across the city, especially along Grant road.

Jen asks:

"How does the city determine which potholes need fixed first?"

The City of Tucson department of transportation says that most potholes that form are too small for immediate attention, but there are others that move to the front of the line after a big rain event.

Mike Graham, a TDOT public information officer said. "If it is a major safety hazard, that pothole will get fixed first as opposed to one that is only a couple inches deep."

The city needs your help finding the worst potholes in the area and you can call them at (520)-791-3154

Got a traffic question or concern? Let Daniel McFarland know by emailing whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.