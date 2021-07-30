Whats Driving you Crazy? – Standing Water

TUCSON (KVOA) - Standing water in the road is "What's Driving You Crazy?".

After heavy rain it seems like water just sits in the road for days sometimes.

Ben just recently moved from Texas where they have storm drains and he has not noticed them in Tucson, so he asked:

"I see standing water sometimes I wonder if storm drains could help."

Storm drains are common in other states especially ones that see a lot of heavy rain like Texas or Florida. For Arizona it's a little more complicated.

Erica Frazelle, a TDOT public information officer said. "As part of all of our Capital improvement projects storm drains are included. Recently Broadway West from Euclid rd. to Country Club, that is an improvement project that included a 90-inch diameter storm drain."

Storm drains in Southern Arizona also look a bit different from others across the country and we have washes here that flush out the water.

