TUCSON (KVOA) - What's driving you crazy? Wrong-way drivers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said it will be installing more wrong-way signs along the state's three interstate highways. The signs will be bigger than usual so hopefully, more drivers will notice.

"The sign project is part of an ongoing statewide initiative to replace older signs with ones that are easier for drivers to see because they are larger and closer to the ground. The 'wrong way' and 'do not enter"' signs will be posted at freeway exit ramps," ADOT said in a news release.

The project is expected to wrap up early next year. ADOT said news signs will go up along Interstate 8, the I-10, and the I-19.

