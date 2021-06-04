TUCSON (KVOA) - What's Driving You Crazy? Stop signs at roundabouts in Tucson.

We asked the city why they're there.

A spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation (TDOT) said, "A distinction should be made between a traffic circle which is a small circle typically in a residential area and a modern roundabout that typically exists along a higher volume roadway. For traffic circles it is not uncommon to have stop or yield controls especially along Bike Boulevards where vehicles may have difficulty detecting bicycles. Properly designed modern roundabouts that provide channelized approach deflection to slow approaching vehicles have yield control at all approaches."

Stop sign or not, TDOT said you should always yield to drivers circling in a roundabout or traffic circle.

